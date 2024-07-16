BTC line staff’s ‘first industrial deal salary rise for ten years’

By NEIL HARTNELL

Members of the Bahamas Telecommunications Company’s (BTC) line staff union received their first “industrial agreement-related salary increase in ten years” with the signing of yesterday’s deal.

Sherry Benjamin, the Bahamas Communications and Public Officers Union’s (BCPOU) president, told Tribune Business that members in the top of three “tiers” could enjoy up to a 22 percent salary increase over the industrial agreement’s three years if they meet performance-based milestones.

Describing the 10 percent salary increase for senior top-tier BCPOU members as “a little more” than the typical 3 percent annual increments they have become accustomed to, she added that the newly-signed industrial agreement will help BTC line staff to better cope with the ever-increasing cost of living,

Meanwhile, Sameer Bhatti, BTC’s chief executive, branded the agreement’s signing as “a blue letter day”. In a statement, the carrier confirmed that the agreement includes “a 10 percent increase to the top of the scale for senior associates, as well as base salary increases of 3 percent, 4 percent and 3 percent for all colleagues within the current salary bands”.

Ms Benjamin told this newspaper: “I’m very relieved that’s behind me. This is the first agreement in about ten years that the staff have seen an increase in salary through union negotiations. We’ve only had lump sums for the past ten years. This is the first time we are getting an increase in salary.

“The increase in salary impacts their pension and all the benefits they get. We weren’t looking so much at the lump sum. We were looking more to to get increases in salaries. We wanted all the [salary] scales opened for all the tiers.”

The BCPOU chief said BTC “only opened” one of the three tiers, but that was the top segment containing most union members. She added that the union was “appreciative” of the company for doing this, as most impacted employees had previously been at the top of their salary scales and thus could only receive increments.

“The top tier, basically everybody has the ability to get a 22 percent increase in salary provided they meet their performance appraisal mark,” Ms Benjamin said. “They will have the ability to get a 22 percent increase in salary over three years.

“Ten percent was automatic from the negotiated increase. Then you have the performance-based increments as well. It’s a lot the company has to pay, and the payment is appreciated. I think we got a really good deal. It’s not as good a deal as we wanted it to be, but when you take the total picture with performance-based increases....”

She added that, given increments were around 3 percent for staff, the 10 percent salary rise “was a little higher” than this when spread over the 2024-2027 agreement duration. Ms Benjamin said COVID-19’s impact, and the infrastructure losses sustained in Hurricane Dorian, were also factors that had to be taken into consideration.

“I think it will go a long way to helping to keep up,” she said, when asked if the industrial agreement increases will help to combat inflation and cost of living increases. “We have to make sure salaries through collective bargaining negotiations help our members cope with the increase in the cost of living.”

Mr Bhatti, in unveiling the industrial agreement’s signing, said: “I am delighted to stand before you as the chief executive of BTC on this momentous occasion as we come together to celebrate the signing of the collective labour agreement between BTC and the BCPOU, our line staff union.

“In the next few months, there will be many projects and initiatives launched, one of which has a keen focus on our Family Islands. We will complete the fibre roll-out in New Providence and Grand Bahama, and we are laser focused on improving our customer experience. In the last few weeks, we have expanded our Whats App offerings to include multiple levels of support for landline, mobile and television issues.

“In August, we will proudly launch our JUMP programme in conjunction with the Government, providing Internet access, a new Dell laptop and digital skills training to over 5,000 families in the next two years. We need a fully engaged workforce to ensure that we deliver, and I am happy that we are at this point with the BCPOU.”

Mr Bhatti highlighted several additional benefits available to BTC team members including parental leave, which is available from the first day of employment. The policy provides 16 weeks of maternity leave for mothers, along with eight weeks of paid leave for fathers and adoptive parents.

He also mentioned BTC’s partnership with LinkedIn Learning, providing all staff with unlimited access to thousands of courses and certifications. BTC also provides temporary relocation and housing, free of charge, for staff and their families impacted by gender-based violence.

Mr Bhatti said he expects that a new industrial agreement will be signed with BTC’s middle managers’ union, the BCPMU, soon. Ms Benjamin added: “This is a win not just for the employees that we represent, but for the Bahamian people.

“I am grateful for the partnership with BTC, and I am happy that we are continuing to work together to ensure that we are providing best in class service for the public that depends on us.”