Historic 30th AID Claycourt Tennis Championships set for August 3-17

THE historic 30th edition of the annual AID Claycourt Tennis Championships is slated to be held at the Gym Tennis Club in Winton Meadows, Nassau from August 3-17.

The “AID”, as the tournament is commonly known, is the most popular event on the local tennis calendar and will offer singles and doubles competition in ten categories: Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Open Singles & Doubles, Gentlemen’s & Ladies 35 & Over Singles & Doubles and Mixed Doubles.

Additionally, Boys & Girls U16 Singles divisions will be held for our younger tennis stars.

The AID is the longest running tournament with the same sponsor and the sponsors are planning a special event this year to commemorate this 30th year.

“AID is once again delighted to partner with the Gym Tennis Club in hosting this important, national tournament,” said AID president Jason Watson.

“We are proud of continuing our sponsorship into the tournament’s 30th year and we look forward to the usual two weeks of great competition.”

All entrants will receive a goody-bag of souvenir items, attractive trophies and prize money will also be awarded to all winners and runners-up.

Eddie Carter, president of the Gym Tennis Club and tournament director, welcomed the tournament to their property.

“The Gym is again happy to host this amazing tournament and our organisational team will ensure this special occasion is appropriately commemorated,” Carter said.

“We are grateful to AID for their usual generous sponsorship and we look forward to the keen competition and camaraderie the tournament is known for.”

The entry deadline is Wednesday, July 31 at 6pm and the draws for all divisions will take place at the Gym Tennis Club the following day - Thursday, August 1 at 6pm.

Entries can be returned by email to aidclaycourts@hotmail.com or delivered to the Gym Tennis Club before that time.

Participants may enter a maximum of three events.

Entry fees are $20 for each singles and $10 per player for each doubles with juniors paying half price for all events.