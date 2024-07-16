Interest groups hopeful on marijuana legislation

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

TWO interest groups that expressed concerns about the Davis administration's cannabis legislation backed down from their harsh positions and said they are hopeful their complaints will be addressed.

President of The Bahamas Pharmaceutical Association (BPA), Dr Marvin Smith and Priest Rithmond McKinney, a leader in the Rastafarian community, spoke to reporters yesterday after listening to debate on a compendium of bills that would legalise cannabis for medicinal and religious use.

Dr Smith, who had previously criticised the Davis administration for failing to consult the group properly, had expressed concerns about registered cannabis dispensers working independently without the supervision of licensed pharmacists.

An amendment to the bills later addressed this by mandating that “every cannabis dispensary shall be under the supervision of a licensed pharmacist who shall be responsible for the oversight of the cannabis dispensary".

Yesterday, Dr Smith said: “We felt that having five or more facilities being overseen by one pharmacist just wasn’t feasible and didn’t make any sense. We felt that the number should be closer to three, and the government, the minister, the AG when we met with them on Friday agreed that they would make the review and seek to bring that number to three, and we’ll look at it again a couple years down the road and if it needs to be moved up, we’ll have that discussion.”

He said the association also asked the government to impose minimum standards for dispensers, adding: "It couldn’t just simply be that you’re 25 years old and don’t have a police record.”

He said both parties have since agreed to design a “comprehensive” training programme for dispensers.

“The minimum to get in that programme is you’re going to have to qualify as a pharmacy technician,” he added.

For his part, Priest McKinney said he was “85 per cent” pleased with the bills.

“We have some reservations but we must still talk with the relevant authorities and hope some changes can be made before the bill can be officially amended,” he told reporters.

The bills legalise cannabis for religious purposes by allowing organisations to obtain an organisation licence and letting people get an individual use licence.

The initial cost of a religious use licence is $1,000, and the non-refundable annual fee is $1,000 for organisations and $500 for individuals.

The Rastafarian community opposes this and wants the licenses for free.

In addition, Priest McKinney also questioned whether people who had their records expunged for cannabis possession could apply for a licence.

Responding to questions from the opposition on this, National Security Minister Wayne Munroe referred to section 5 of a proposed amendment to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act, which states: “A person who has become a rehabilitated person for the purpose of this act in respect to the conviction shall be treated for all purposes in law as a person who has not committed or been charged with or prosecuted for or convicted of or sentenced for an offence which is the subject for the conviction.”