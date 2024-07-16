Kevin Johnson Basketball Campers awarded

By BRENT STUBBS

AFTER three weeks of intensive training, campers at the Coach Kevin Johnson’s Basketball Camp 2024 got to showcase what they learned in front of their family members.

Friday was the final day of the camp at the CI Gibson Gymnasium and Johnson said the instructors wanted the campers to demonstrate what they’ve been doing since the camp got started on June 24.

Divided into four age groups from 7-and-under, 8-11, 12-14 and 15-and-over, the campers put on a display of their skills before they were rewarded with certificates, basketballs, medals and trophies for their performances during the camp. Coach Johnson expressed his gratitude to the parents for entrusting their children into the hands of his instructors.

“We always want to let them know that they need to put God first, no matter what,” Johnson said. “We also want to push education because we want them to understand the importance of getting their education to a standard where they can give themselves a chance to play at the next level in basketball if they chose to, but academics is a huge part of being accepted into the schools.

“Most importantly, we taught them how to play the game the right way. They learn about the fundamentals of the game, which is the best way to improve their skills so that they can take advantage of the opportunities that may come their way as a result of their education.”Among the capable staff of instructors were Mark Hanna, Craig Smith Jr, Erquantae Edgecombe, James Delia, Shannon William, Thurmont Johnson and Franco Johnson.

Among the instructors on hand to assist Johnson were Mark Hanna, Craig Smith Jr, Erquantae Edgecombe, James Delia, Shannon Williams, Thurmont Johnson and Johnson. There were also a few college coaches who stopped in for a week and shared some of their knowledge to the campers.

Players young and old expressed how they felt about being apart of this year’s camp and what they learnt in the process.

Samuel Patterson, an 11-year-old student of Temple Christian, said he definitely enjoyed himself.

“We learned a lot of stuff, got some awards and played some games,” Patterson said. “It was really good. I hope to be back next year.”

Back for her fourth year, Charlee Fisher, one of the few girls who participated, said it was worth the experience.

“I felt it was good. We learn a lot of new drills and stuff for us to use specifically in game situations,” said Fisher, a double sport star, who also competes in track and field as a sprinter. “I learned better when we were playing the game. Basketball is easier to learn, but I still like track better.”

And Gerard Rolle, one of the senior players who used the camp to develop his game during the summer, said he got what he needed.

“I think I did a fairly good job this year. I felt I got better playing the game of basketball,” he insisted. “The camp was good. I know last year we had more people, but those who came this year, they really pushed each other to get better with the instructions from the coaches.”

The special awards were presented to the campers in three of the four divisions.

They were as follows:

8-11

Free throw and free throw shooting - Jamari Collie; most offensive player - Jackson Pyfrom and most defensive/rebounds - Samuel Patterson.

12-14

Most assists - Basil Miller; steals - Taney Green; rebounds - Cavin Cummings; most improved - Aranai Rolle and three-point shooting and free throw shooting - Milton Newbold.

In team competition, the Lakers won the title with the squad consisting of Taney Green, Milton Newbold, McKele Knowles, Calvin Munnings and Aranai Rolle.

The runners-up were the Boston Celtics, featuring Charles Babbs, Cavin Cummings, Basil Miller, Charlee Fisher and Calvin Francis.

15-and-over

Free throw and steals - Sergio Bain; rebounds - Frameey Jariel; steals - Ferdinand Jean Noel; three-point shooting - Darius Hanna and most improved - Mario Rolle.

The Wildcats won the team championship competition with the Spartans as the runners-up.

Christiana Butler and Gerard Rolle were named the female and male most valuable players respectively, while Aranai Rolle and Mario Rolle took the female and male sportsmanship awards.

Johnson expressed his appreciation to John Bull, who sponsored the pants and shirts for each camper and Bahamas Striping for the trophies distributed to the deserving campers.