‘Mighty Nouse’ hits the stage in Canada

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

PAUL “Mighty Mouse” Wilson’s latest bid for his professional bodybuilding card took him to Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada over the weekend where he competed in the International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation (IFBB) Pro League Pro Qualifier.

The trip came after he fell short at the 35th Annual Arnold Classic in February in Columbus, Ohio.

And although he didn’t secure his pro card this weekend, Wilson said he was proud of his 14-week preparation for the show after he had taken a three-week break to recuperate from the Arnold Classic at the Greater Columbus Convention Center and Ohio Expo Center.

“I feel great,” said Wilson, who still remains one of the top bodybuilders in the Bahamas Bodybuilding and Wellness and Fitness Federation. “My performances were spot on with some room for improvement, always.”

Over the weekend, Wilson competed in four categories, winning the lightweight bodybuilding title, while placing second in the Masters Classic Physique over-35 and getting third in both the Classic Physique Class A and the Men’s Physique Class A.

The 41-year-old physical fitness trainer admitted that unlike track and field, a sport he used to compete in, bodybuilding is totally different and it shows in the final results.

“The sport of bodybuilding is never one where you have perfected the day of your showing, but you are the best put together boddy on the day,” he stated.

The Ambassador for Empire Fitness said he will continue to prepare himself for the opportunity to eventually get his pro card. He intends to be back on stage either competing in a show in August or in November at the Caribbean Grand Prix.

Whichever one he decides on, Wilson said he will definitely be prepared for the competition as he continues his pursuit of securing his pro card before the year is out.

It’s back to the drawing board to improve on what he didn’t get to do right in Ohio and Canada.