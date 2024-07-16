Pharmacists succeed on Cannabis Bill changes

By Fay Simmons

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

The Bahamas Pharmaceutical Association’s (BPA) president yesterday said the profession was successful in pushing for more oversight of the proposed medical marijuana industry.

Speaking on Quality Care Pharmacy’s podcast with Dr Gemma Rolle, president of the Medical Association of The Bahamas (MAB), Dr Marvin Smith said pharmacists were always in support of introducing medical cannabis but wanted it to be implemented safely.

He said: “We finally got the Government to really understand why having dispensaries outside of active pharmacy engagement was a bad idea.

“With the support of our colleagues in the Medical Association, and with a number of civic society groups really pressing and saying we want this, but we want this in a safe way, we were able to work with the Government over the weekend. They should be making the changes when they bring the Bill to Parliament this morning and you’re going to have more oversight by pharmacies.”

Dr Smith said the draft Bills were changed to ensure a licensed pharmacist is physically working and managing medical cannabis dispensaries, and one pharmacist can only oversee up to three dispensaries in the island they are based.

He added: “If you want to own and be a part of the business, and I encourage every Bahamian to be in the business if they feel they want to, then there are going to be requirements and steps. One of the things that we’re happy that’s been changed is that a pharmacist is going to have to be involved with a licence and that person has to be someone who is physically working and managing.

“People wanted to manage up to 10 places, and it wasn’t safe. The Government came and said five, but we advocated because five places is too much. Let’s make sure that, one, you’re in the same geographic jurisdiction. You can’t manage a cannabis dispensary in Abaco if you live in Nassau because the patient is in Abaco, but if I’m in Nassau we felt like three was a good, safe number.”

Dr Smith added that amendments also include the requirement that cannabis dispensers must be certified pharmacy technicians that have completed a training programme.

He said: “Anybody who is a cannabis dispenser who is not a pharmacist has to first at least be a certified pharmacy technician, and then has to complete a training programme, which the Government will sit down with stakeholders, including the Association, and write a proper training programme.”

Dr Smith previously voiced his disapproval over the Davis administration tabling the Cannabis Bill and other legislation related to legalising cannabis for medical and religious use, while decriminalising possession of small amounts of marijuana, without adequately consulting the Association.

He raised several issues with the Bills as they were first tabled, including the lack of oversight by pharmacists and allowing one pharmacist to oversee up to five dispensaries at a time.