Special Olympics Wall of Fame

IN an effort to sensitise the public to the accomplishments of their athletes and, at the same time, give their athletes the recognition that they so rightly deserve, Special Olympics Bahamas is creating their own Wall of Fame and seek to be included in other local established enshrinements.

Gilbert Williams, president of the organisation, said there’s too much history that needs to be preserved that they have decided to establish their Wall of Fame.

“Firstly, we want to highlight and recognise the accomplishments and contributions of our members, both to the programme and to the country,” Williams said.

“Secondly, our athletes do not get the recognition they deserve at a national level.

“If we (Special Olympics Bahamas) don’t make a big deal over the accomplishments of our athletes and coaches, who will?

“And finally, this initiative is important for posterity. Our athletes have created history, it is up to us to record it.”

Through this initiative, Williams said they hope to build the awareness of their athletes and what they are capable of and, at the same time, bring greater awareness of Special Olympics Bahamas as an organisation.

“Ultimately, we want to get our athletes the recognition they deserve on a national level.

“A presence on the walls at the Lynden Pindling International Airport; the Walk of Fame at the Thomas A Robinson National Stadium and in the National Sports Hall of Fame.

“We believe we have at least a couple athletes that belong in the National Sports Hall.”

Nominated for the first five selections are Deron Forbes, Vashnik Thompdon, Bronson Aranha, Anitqa Moncur, Colette Grant, Latonyta Moss and Mario Nottage. Each athlete had to have attained a tenure of 10 years of participation at international level and performance results.

Their nominations were submitted by organisation members and reviewed and decided on by an independent review and selection committee.

The final five selected will be announced in the coming weeks with plans to hold an official ceremony later this year for their placement on the Wall of Fame at the Special Olympics Bahamas headquarters at 24 Dolphin Drive in the Abilities Unlimited Building.

The mission of Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.

The last Special Olympics World Games was held in June, 2023 in Berlin, Germany.

The Bahamas collected a silver in bowling from Austin Green and he combined with Bronson Aranha for a silver in double.

In April, Special Olympics Bahamas reintroduced its National Bocce Championships after a five-year hiatus.

They then participated in the regional bocce tournament in the Cayman Islands in May, coming home with an individual silver from Krytal Clarke and a bronze from Colette Grant.

The duo combined to win a bronze in doubles competition.