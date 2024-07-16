The sports calendar

CHESS

TOURNEY POSTPONED

THE Bahamas Chess Federation has announced that its Independence Cup 2024 Tournament, scheduled for July 13-14, has been postponed due to the lack of a suitable venue.

This tournament was supposed to be the second qualifier for the Bahamas National Chess Championship 2025. The federation will arrange another qualifier soon.

The next open qualifier is the New Providence Open 2024, scheduled for August 10-11.

BASKETBALL

PEACE ON DA STREETS

THE annual Peace On Da Streets Basketball Classic, dubbed “Shooting Hoops instead of Guns,” is scheduled for July 15-21 at the Michael ‘Scooter Reid” Basketball Center at the Hope Center. All games start at 6pm daily. Categories include 12-and-under, 16-and-under, 20-and-under, government ministry, church and open divisions.

The event is being promoted by Guardian Radio and Radio House Outreach.

CLERGY

VS POLITICIANS

AS part of the Peace ON Da Streets Classic, organisers will once again stage the showdown between members of the Clergy against the Members of Parliament.

The game is scheduled for 8pm Sunday, July 21 at the Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium.