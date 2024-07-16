‘VJ’ named national high school player of the year

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

Bimini native Valdez “VJ” Edgecombe Jr is already carving out the path to a bright future in basketball despite not hitting the collegiate basketball scene as yet.

The basketball résumé for the Baylor commit is impressive up to this point and it now has another accolade with Edgecombe being named the Allen Iverson National High School Player of the Year on Friday.

The latest distinction is not surprising as the top recruit has also repeated as the Gatorade New York Boys Basketball Player of the Year in back-to-back years.

It is no secret that the top five prospect has closed out his senior year at Long Island Lutheran (LUHI) favourably before starting his collegiate career at Baylor University in the fall.

The 18-year-old helped LUHI to a 21-5 win/loss record and a league-leading 10-1 record in the Nike Elite Youth Scholastic League. He averaged 15.7 points per game (ppg), 5.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. The newest member of the senior men’s national basketball team was also selected to be a part of the 2024 McDonald’s All-American Game back in April. While competing for the West side, Edgcombe dropped 9 points, pulled down 5 rebounds and blocked two shots in just 22 minutes.





Additionally, the basketball sensation put his skills on display at the 25th Nike Hoop Summit as well. Representing Team World, the Bahamian powered his way to 17 points, 5 boards and one assist in the loss. The Baylor bound shooting guard made his presence felt at the 2024 Jordan Brand Classic for Team Flight. He pitched in 11 points, knocked down two three-pointers and was involved in the game-winning play.





The crafty guard was already a rising star in the basketball ranks, but this summer at the 2024 FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Valencia, Spain Edgcombe turned heads while playing against the pros. Edgcombe was certainly one of the most important cogs in the machine for The Bahamas during the group stage of the Olympic Qualifying Tournament.





He made his national team debut with 20 points, 4 rebounds and some impressive dunks against Finland. He once again showed his potential to hang with the pros against Poland as he scored 21 points, pulled down 6 rebounds and dished out two dimes.





The LUHI graduate averaged 16.5 ppg, 5.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament.





The Bimini native will turn the page to a new chapter of his career as he joins the Baylor Bears in the Big 12 Conference this fall. Edgecombe’s stock is already through the roof and he seems to only be getting started.