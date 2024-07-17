Bahamas sends eight young sailors to Optimist championship

THE Bahamas Optimist Dinghy Association is excited to announce that a team of eight talented young sailors will compete in the 2024 Optimist North American Championship which is being held from July 13-20, 2024, in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The championship will feature 180 sailors from 16 nations, bringing together top young sailors from the region and around the world. The Bahamian team is ready to compete and represent their nation proudly.

Coach Martin Manrique and team leader Edgar Diminich will guide the team. “My expectations for NAMS are to see the sailors perform at their best level, learn a lot from the amazing conditions we have in Puerto Rico, and to continue growing Bahamas Sailing,” said coach Manrique. “We have a very strong group of sailors and we are excited to see them race and show what they can do.”

The sailors are all excited to show off the hard work they have put into training, have fun and compete amongst some of the best junior sailors in the world.

For more information about the championship and to follow the team’s progress, please visit the official website of the International Optimist Dinghy Association.

Team Bahamas:

Finley McKinney-Lambert (14)

Patrick Tomlinson (14)

Javien Rankine (14)

Callum Pritchard (13)

Michael Knowles (14)

Alethea Tsoumpas (14)

Taryn McKinney-Lambert (13)

Leon Zarchan (12)