Bahamas team named for the Olympic Games

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

Despite not being recommended by the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations after she didn’t finish in the top three at the Bahamas National Championships, the Bahamas Olympic Committee still named Shania Adderley to Team Bahamas for the 2024 Olympic Games.

After weeks of speculation and deliberation, the BOC announced a 20-member team for the games, scheduled for July 27 to August 11 in Paris, France, with Cora Hepburn as the chef de mission and Roy Colebrook as the team leader. Dr Ricky Davis will be the team’s doctor with Katrice Robinson as the physiotherapist.

The selection, according to BOC president Rommel Knowles, was held up because of the discussions they had with BAAAs president Drumeco Archer.

Last night in the foyer of the Andre Rodgers Baseball Stadium, the decision to add Adderley to the team for her participation in getting the mixed relays qualified at the World Relays in May at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, drew some controversy when Lacarthea Cooper was left off the list after she finished third at the Nationals last month and Adderley was fifth in the women’s 400m.

Adderley, a 16-year-old high schooler from Grand Bahama, was selected to represent Team Bahamas in athletics along with the following athletes:

Antoine Andrews, men’s 110m hurdles; Steven Gardiner, men’s 400m; Terrence Jones, men’s 100m; Ian Kerr, men’s 200m; Wanya McCoy, men’s 100m; Wendell Miller, mixed 4 x 400m relay; Ken Mullings, men’s decathlon; Alonzo Russell, mixed 4 x 400m relay; Donald Thomas, men’s high jump; Denisha Cartwright, women’s 100m hurdles; Devynne Charlton, women’s 100m hurdles; Shaunae Miller-Uibo, women’s 400m and mixed 4 x 400m relay; Rhema Otabor, women’s javelin; Charisma Taylor, women’s 100m hurdles; Javonya Valcourt, mixed 4 x 400m relay; Zion Miller, mixed 4 x 400m relay and Quincy Penn, mixed 4 x 400m relay.

Named as coaches are James Rolle, Corrington Maycock and May Miller.

The swimmers are Lamar Taylor in the men’s 100m freestyle and Rhanishka Gibbs in the women’s 50m freestyle. They will be