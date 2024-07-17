Chris ‘Fireman’ Brown: ‘The camp was something special for our youths’ future’

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

CHRIS ‘Fireman’ Brown said he was so grateful to God that he was able to share his knowledge as one of the top 400 metre runners in the world to more than 60 eager young men and women in his hometown of Eleuthera.

Brown, the country’s former national record holder and still the holder of the 800 metre record, hosted a Rise Of Champions one day camp/clinic on Saturday at the Preston High School in Rock Sound, Eleuthera.

“I wanted to thank the Lord for everything. A successful day, beautiful weather and a great group of kids. The camp was truly amazing and something special for our youths’ future.”

Brown, now the head coach at Clayton State in Morrow, Georgia, said he was appreciative of the support he got from professional coach James Rolle as well as a member of our Golden Knight, Ramon Miller, and CEO Bryan Swarn from Phenetix, Clara Young and Mr and Mrs. Curtis, local sponsors.

“We welcomed 64 kids to Rise Of Champions one day camp/clinic,” Brown said. “Working with our kids brought back a lot of memories. The kids were all totally locked in, focused and excited to get the job done.

“We look forward to working together with our team and sponsors on Eleuthera and plan on bringing Rise of Champions back next year.

“All of Rise of Champions kids took home squeeze bottles, wristbands and a drawstring bag. Special thanks was extended to all of the volunteers and sponsors, including The Market Place, MOYSC, Disney, Halls Grocery Store, Fran’s Yum Yums and Phenetix Urban Athletic Wear.

Brown joined Laker Nation in September of 2018 as an assistant coach for the track and field programme before taking over the men’s and women’s track & field teams in July 2019. The Bahamas’ sports ambassador is a veteran of five different Olympic Games and is one of the most well-known sprinters to hail from the Bahamas.

He has earned one gold medal (2012), one silver (2008) and two bronze (2000, 2016).

All four medals came in the 4x400m relay. Following the trip home, Brown will continue his Rise of Champions’ tour with stops on Cat Island on September 7, Inagua on September 14, Andros on October 5, New Providence on November 2 and Grand Bahama on December 14. His aim is to provide the free coaching clinics to as many athletes throughout the Bahamas in his bid to give back to those who helped him in his career before he left home to continue his career.

After graduating from RM Bailey, Brown starred at Division I Norfolk State University and in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) from 1998-2001.

While there he was a two-time outdoor All-American in the 400 metres, earning those honours by virtue of third and fourth-place finishes at the 2000 and 2001 NCAA Outdoor Championships, respectively.

He also set programme records in the outdoor 400m (45.08) and sprint medley relay (3:19.71) and indoor marks in the 500m (1:03.25) and 4x400m relay (3:07.80). Brown, also known as “Fireman”, set the MEAC Outdoor Championship record in the 400m (45.60) and became the first NSU student-athlete inducted into that league’s Hall of Fame (2009). That same year he was inducted into NSU’s Hall of Fame.