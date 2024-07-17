LOVE YA DOG: Minister Pia Glover-Rolle gives her advice

AFTER The Tribune called on readers to Love Ya Dog, Minister of Labour and Public Services Pia Glover-Rolle has answered the call!

The Love Ya Dog campaign encourages dog owners to take care of their pets - and we are calling on readers to join in.

We want to encourage those who do treat their pets well to show them off - and by doing so letting others see a better way to treat their pets.

Minister Glover-Rolle sent a photograph of her with her pets Lily and Luka.

She said: “My Shitzhu’s bring me so much joy!

“No matter how long or difficult a day I’ve had, their genuine love is immeasurable. They greet me when I arrive and watch me leave until I am out of their sight.

“I was never a ‘dog person’ prior to four years ago, but now, I can’t imagine my life without them!

“They are also a very important part of our family.

“Nothing is too good for them. They are my baby-dogs and are treated as such! Proper diet and exercise, good hydration, professional vet and grooming and a comfortable living environment.

“Research has shown that the companionship canines provide can be very beneficial to persons with high stress jobs, suffering from depression or even persons who are ill.

“They have been an extremely positive addition to my and my family’s lives!”

• Send us a picture of you with your dogs to loveyadog@tribunemedia.net to join the campaign and show that you Love Ya Dog.

CARE TIP: Make sure your dog or cat visits a vet once a year and gets their shots, just like humans there a essential vaccines that they should receive. Keep your pet safe and visit one of the many Nassau vets yearly.