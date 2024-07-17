Mom’s horror at son’s death

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

THE mother of a 28-year-old man killed on Sunday after an argument outside a bar said she walked barefoot to the hospital in disbelief to see if her son was truly gone.

Monique Williams said she was home sleeping when her husband woke her up with the news that Travase Williams had been killed. He had received a call from the victim’s sister, who delivered the shocking news.

“I was trying to look for the car keys, and I came downstairs,” Mrs Williams said. “I couldn’t get the car started so I started walking to the hospital barefoot. I just was like, no, no, no. When I reached the hospital, I meet a crowd out there.”

Mrs Williams said when she tried to see her son, the security guard at the hospital told her doctors were treating him. She went home, but soon got the call that her son died. She returned to the hospital and saw her son’s head bandaged. He had been shot in the back of his skull.

Mr Williams became the country’s 64th murder victim after he was shot and killed outside a club on Nassau Street. Police said the shooting unfolded around 2.30am when a 23-year-old man got into a heated argument with the victim and another man, aged 42.

After the argument, the 23-year-old suspect left the establishment, but returned with a firearm and shot both men, injuring both of them.

Police said the suspect was also injured during the incident and had gunshot wounds in his leg and upper body. He is now in hospital under police custody.

The grieving mother, holding back tears, described Mr Williams as a gentle, unproblematic breadwinner of her family who didn’t even smoke or drink.

She said she was told her son tried to diffuse the situation before the shooting. She said her son knew the gunman's friends and asked them to tell the gunman to calm down before the man got the gun.

“My daughter was standing there, and she said she didn’t even know the guy was shooting at her brother because she didn’t see any exchange, like nothing to say a fight took place,” she said.

Kevindina Miller, the girlfriend of Mr Williams, said she was at the club and didn’t see when Mr Williams got shot.

“He was on the floor unconscious. I broke my nail trying to lift him up, but I was so weak,” she said.

Ms Miller said she started screaming for someone to help her pick up his body. Eventually, she said his friends helped to get him to the hospital.

When The Tribune visited the victim’s home, his family described him as the “good” and “decent” one out of the bunch. Their mood was sombre, and tears flowed down their faces.

Mrs Williams, who has several other children, said the victim is the first child she lost and stressed that the shooting could have been avoided.

She smiled, reminiscing about the last conversation she had with her son, which happened on Saturday. The victim had given her money to go out.

She said before her son died, he told one of his friends he had plenty of responsibilities and children to take care of.

His last job was as a mixologist at the Lyford Cay Club. He often gambled and picked up various work gigs to provide for his family financially. He was also a graduate of Bahama Host.

Mrs Williams said her son had big dreams of opening up several businesses to support his family. He had also just bought property in which he wanted to invest.

He was the father of three young children, ages one, four, and two months, and his family believes he had another child on the way.