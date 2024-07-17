Murdered in his car

By Jade Russell

Tribune Staff Reporter

Tribune Staff Reporter





The 65th murder of the year took place last night with a man gunned down as he was shot dead in his car.

Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said shortly after 8pm police were notified of a shooting on Hanna Road in the parking area of a multi-apartment complex.

She said: “Information received is that the victim, a 51-years-old male, was inside his burgundy Nissan cube. He was leaving the residence when two males emerged from a dark-coloured Japanese vehicle, opened fire on the victim, shooting him multiple times.”

The victim succumbed to injuries on scene.

Police are in the preliminary stages of the investigation.

Police were told the suspect’s vehicle left the area and headed west on Hanna road, noting they appeal to members of the public for information.

The victim was not monitored by police. However, police said the victim has been in police custody before for drug possession and traffic matters.