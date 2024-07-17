New Providence Oldtimers Softball Association regular season update

THE New Providence Oldtimers Softball Association continued its regular season action over the weekend at the Archdeacon William Thompson Softball Park at the Southern Recreation Grounds.

Here’s a look at the matches contested:

USS Rebels 11, Drafters 1: Val Maura got the win on the mound over Kino Stuart.

Raymond Rolle went 2-for-4 with a run batted in and scored a run. Everette ‘Nugget’ Neely was 1-for-2 with a double, two RBI and a run scored for the Rebels, who produced a total of 11 hits as well.

Tommy Stubbs came through with one of the three hits for the Rebels in his 1-for-2 production with a RBI.

KC Raiders 21, Vipers 11: Simeon Dean picked up the win and Youshi Simon suffered the loss.

Marc Pratt was a perfect 3-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored to lead the Raiders, who had a total of 18 hits.

Kevin Smith was 3-for-4 with a double and homer, two RBI and two runs scored, Lorenzo Carter was 1-for-4 with a homer, three RBI and two runs scored and Demont Charlow was 2-for-3 with a double, one RBI and four runs scored.

McNeil Albury was 2-for-2 with two RBI and three runs scored, Juan Pratt was 2-for-4 with three RBI, Warren Lockhart was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored and Stephen Beneby Jr was 1-for-2 with two RBI and two runs scored.

The Vipers had 11 hits.

Drifters 18, KC Raiders 5: Keno Stuart was the winning pitcher and Simeon Dean was tagged with the loss.

Shantz Antoine went 1-for-3 with a homer, three RBI and three runs scored, Lynden Gaitor was 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored andJames Davis was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and as many runs scored.

Demont Charlow was a perfect 2-for-2 with a homer, two RBI and as many runs scored in the loss for the Raiders.

The Drifters had 14 hits and the Raiders had five.

Da Boyz 14, Corner Boys 4: Dwayne Dean was the winning pitcher and Emmanuel Moss Jr was the losing pitcher.

Julian Pratt was 2-for-3 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored and Jermaine Butler was 2-for-4 with a homer, three RBI and two runs scored to pace Da Boyz.

Angelo Dillet was 2-for-3 with a homer, three RBI and a run scored. Da Boyz had 15 hits, compared to just six by the Corner Boys.

Divers 12, Masqueraders 11: Moses Johnson was the winning pitcher and Roberto Goodman was tagged with the loss.

Jayson Clarke went 2-for-3 with a homer, five RBI and a run scored, Rory Newbold was 3-for-4 with a RBI and a run scored, Patrick Newbold was 2-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored and Ron Demeritte was 1-for-3 with a RBI and two runs scored for the Divers.

Carvin Cummings was 3-for-4 with a double, homer, three RBI and two runs scored, Greg Smith was 2-for-4 with a homer, a RBI and a run scored and Arthur Hamilton was 2-for-4 with a homer, a RBI and a run scored in the loss for the Masqueraders.

Despite the loss, the Masqueraders out-hit the Divers 13-12.

The NPOTSA will continue its regular season action this weekend with the following games on tap:





Saturday

Noon - Vipers vs

Masqueraders

2pm - Da Boyz vs

Rebels

4 pm Divers vs

Corner Boys





Sunday

2pm - Masqueraders vs

Home Boys

4pm - Dozer vs

Divers