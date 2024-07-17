Public servants given scam alert

LABOUR and Public Service Minister Pia Glover-Rolle has warned public servants about a possible internet scam targeting them.

“It has come to the attention of the ministry that a fraudulent message has been circulating on social media purporting to be from the “Ministry of Labour and Employment”, instructing public servants employed between 1990 and 2024 to click on an enclosed link to receive funds owed to them,” she said in a statement yesterday.

“We would like to advise the public that this message was not sent out by the Ministry of Labour and the Public Service and is very likely to have been created with mischievous and/or malicious intent.”

“We strongly recommend that members of the public avoid clicking the attached link or submitting any information using this link. Instead, the message should be reported on the social media network where it was encountered to avoid the continued spread of this potentially dangerous link.

“In instances where you suspect that your device, personal information, or financial information may have been compromised, we advise you to take immediate corrective action and contact the appropriate authorities.

“Given the proliferation of false messages and scams on the internet, we encourage the public to remain vigilant in their online interactions and to always seek information through official channels to avoid becoming the victim of an online scam or attack.

“As always, we will continue to take measures to prevent the spread of misinformation, safeguard the public, and maintain the integrity of our communication channels.”