Tributes paid after death of prominent lawyer Shurland

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas legal community is mourning the sudden death of prominent criminal attorney Carlson Shurland, KC, who was found unresponsive at his residence in Grand Bahama on Monday.

Although the cause of his death is unknown, foul play is not suspected, and police officials are classifying it as a sudden death.

Mr Shurland led the Shurland and Co firm as an experienced criminal lawyer for many years.

He represented American actor John Travolta in an extortion trial stemming from the death of his son, Jett, at their vacation home in West End, Grand Bahama, in 2009.

Mr Shurland was the first Bahamian defence attorney to appear in a 2006 episode of Forensic Files, an American television programme that featured the murder of a young woman on a golf course in Freeport.

Before entering the legal profession 25 years ago, Mr Shurland was a civil engineer in New Providence. He later studied law and joined his lawyer brother, Kemuel Shurland, at his legal practice in Freeport. After his brother’s untimely death in 2004 under circumstances similar to his, he took over the firm.

In 2021, Mr Shurland was appointed King’s Counsel.

Attorney Keith Russell said Mr Shurland’s death has left a void in the legal profession.

“He was a giant among lawyers, especially when it comes to criminal law. That was really his forte, and he was very thorough in his approach to things,” Mr Russell said.

Mr Russell described him as an articulate man who spoke his mind.

“He was not ashamed to express his personal feelings in court, just like his brother,” he said.

Mr Russell said he came to know Mr Shurland through his brother, Kemuel, who mentored him as a law student.

“We took to each other, and he would call me for commercial advice, and I would call him and send all my clients with legal problems to him,” he said.

“I am still in shock, actually.”

Lawyer Paco Deal, who worked with Mr Shurland at his law firm for several years, said he was shocked by the news. “I knew he was dealing with an issue, but never expected it to have result in him passing, and so soon.”

Attorney Kwais Thompson, MP for East Grand Bahama, said Shurland’s death is a “great loss” to the legal profession in Grand Bahama and the Bahamas.

“Carlson Shurland was not just a legal colleague, but I considered him a friend. He and I were in the Kipling Building for many years, and his office was adjacent to ours. We were also one of the last law offices to move out of the Kipling Building. And as fate would have it, we also moved into the Regent Center Building.

“As legal colleagues, he was a good lawyer and was known throughout Grand Bahama and the Bahamas as one of the best criminal attorneys that we had.

“He was somebody who looked out for the best interest of the legal profession, and I think he will be very much missed, Mr Thompson said.

“He recently was elevated to KC and so it is a great loss for Grand Bahama, but he was also a constituent of mine. I offer my sincere condolences to his family and the entire legal profession.”