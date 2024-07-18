Athol Island: Minister ‘totally contradicts’ regulatory chief

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

A Cabinet minister “completely contradicted” the Government’s top environmental regulator by yesterday disclosing that an Athol Island developer has obtained a lease and other necessary approvals.

Leon Lundy, minister of state in the Prime Minister’s Office, revealed to the House of Assembly that an unidentified developer - who he declined to name and identify - had obtained a lease from the Government “to do what they’re doing over there” along with the required certificate of environmental clearance (CEC) that was issued in February 2024.

The disclosures came after Adrian White, the Opposition MP for St Anne’s, again raised concerns over whether development at a site of historical significance, and located within a Marine Protected Area (MPA), had the necessary government permits and approvals. He voiced particular alarm over what he described as a “200 yard” pier that has been constructed with pilings sunk into the seabed.

Mr White told Tribune Business that Mr Lundy’s revelations “conflict directly” with what this newspaper was told by Dr Rhianna Neely-Murphy, the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection’s (DEPP) last week. Asked if any environmental permits have been issued for development activities on Athol Island, she replied “no”.

The DEPP chief also answered “yes” when asked whether the environmental regulatory agency plans to take action against those involved on Athol Island. However, she gave no timelines for when this may occur while also providing no specifics on the actions that the DEPP may take. Ms Neely-Murphy could not be reached for further comment before press time yesterday.

Mr White yesterday voiced suspicions that the environmental approval and lease revelations are “an attempt to clear the activity that has already transpired”. Railing against Mr Lundy’s refusal to identify the developers involved, he added that further approvals - building and construction permits, and a go-ahead to clear the land - are “needed to get to the level of development that project is already at”.

The St Anne’s MP also questioned whether any Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) or other studies had been conducted before the approvals were granted, and challenged why no public consultation appeared to have occurred as required by the EIA guidelines.

Tribune Business was previously sent photos, some of which it has published today, showing the offshore pier and overwater building designed to facilitate the movement of visitors from ship to shore at Athol Island.

The person who sent the photos said: “Here’s another view of Athol Island from the old boneyard; the little area that baby fish, conch and sponges grow up. When you are not subject to any regulation you can build what you like and how you want to.”

Mr White, who previously asserted that a “relative of a high-ranking MP” was involved with development activities on Athol Island, said yesterday: “There is a four-acre section of Athol Island, which is part of a Marine Protected Area, which has been cleared back and what is more significant now is there’s a pier - not even a dock or floating dock - which, to my eyes, stands some 200 yards long.”

Pointing out that the pilings supporting this pier had “gone into the seabed”, Mr White noted Mr Lundy’s presence in the House of Assembly as the minister directly overseeing the Department of Lands and Surveys, which is responsible for drawing up Crown Land grants and leases.

“Can he tell us who has this Crown Land lease for this four-acre parcel that has a 200 foot entry-by-pier dock with pilings dug into the seabed,” the St Anne’s MP challenged Mr Lundy. He added that the buildings erected on the pier “look like some shanty shack” of the kind the Government’s Task Force is demolishing, and voiced concern over water pollution if they were used as bathrooms.

“You’re not supposed to have erected structures on docks in the Family Islands without permission,” said Mr White, a former Town Planning Committee chairman. “The public needs to know before we break for summer who has this lease, were the proper environmental approvals given?”

This prompted Mr Lundy’s intervention.”Someone did get a a lease, and they do have environmental approvals to do clearing over there. It’s on record. He could check the records. I wouldn’t give the person’s name in the House. There is someone who has the lease and they do have the environmental clearance to do what they’re doing over there,” the south and central Andros MP said.

Mr White said this was “not to the knowledge of the director of DEPP”. Addressing Mr Lundy again, he added: “He can identify the person given that it’s a Crown Land lease. This isn’t private information. This isn’t a confidential settlement given to numerous police officers and public officials. Give us the name of the person or entity that has the Crown Land lease.”

The St Anne’s MP argued that the Government was taking the Bahamian people for “donkeys” and “conchs”, and said: “It’s an absolute absurdity and complete blemish on this administration if, in fact, they have given approval for development going on on Athol Island.” He added that coppice and native trees have already been cleared.

Mr Lundy said he would table the approvals granted by the Government in the House of Assembly, but he failed to do so before it broke for its summer recess until September 18. Athol Island lies 0.75 miles east of Paradise Island, off New Providence’s north-east shoreline, and Mr White said Mr Lundy’s comments were a “complete contradiction” of the position given by Dr Neely-Murphy.

The St Anne’s MP, explaining the House of Assembly inter-play between Mr Lundy and Vaughn Miller, minister of the environment and natural resources, after he issued his challenge, said: “I watched it go down. He [Mr Lundy] looked to the left to the minister of the environment. The minister of the environment looked to the right; there was a nod.

“Lundy was able to stand up and make the response that he would table the approval letter issued in February before the end of my contribution. I sat down, no approval was tabled, and Lundy refused to identify who the Crown lease had been given to.”

Mr White said Mr Lundy’s intervention “does raise more questions than answers”, including whether DEPP was involved in the approval process. “It conflicts directly with the person who has proper authority at DEPP,” he added. “Given that it’s a Marine Protected Area, it should have come with an EIA that can be reviewed....

“From my experience, this is an attempt to clear the activity that has already transpired and approval from the Ministry of the Environment is not sufficient coverage. It’s not the only approval needed to get to the level of development that project’s at already.” Building and construction permits, Mr White added, as well as Department of Physical Planning approvals to clear the land are also needed.

Athol Island is a site of historical significance given its prior use as a quarantine station and the presence of ruins dating back to the 18th century. Mr White said the size and nature of the pier that has been constructed indicate it is “clearly going to be a high traffic zone for pedestrian traffic and vessel traffic to that destination.

“It’s really now a low-impact development that’s being parked in a Marine Protected Area,” he added. “There are going to be large vessels coming in with tens, hundreds of guests a week, and that area of the Park has been known for its bonefishing. It definitely has marine life similar to the Bonefish National Park.

“It’s egregious what has been allowed to happen in a Marine Protected Area without approval, without public comment. If I didn’t bring it up, every effort would be made to have people forget about it during the six-week break that I anticipate we’re going into.”

Calling for development at Athol Island “to be stopped”, Mr White urged that the pilings, pier and building be removed and taken down. It should only proceed, he added, after the necessary EIA, environmental studies and public consultation is undertaken, and said: “We have to safeguard our environment for future generations.”