DEIDRE BASTIAN: How to become a top employee

To succeed in your career, make every attempt to be the best employee possible. In this way you can stand out among colleagues and increase work opportunities. For instance, good employees tend to get promotions, raises and positive feedback.

What is a good employee?

A good employee is someone management can trust to do a good job. They work towards the company’s goals and come to work prepared each day. They understand how to treat their supervisors and colleagues with respect, and help to promote a healthy company culture and encourage others to succeed. Generally, good employees are highly valued by both their employers and peers.

Adhere to company guidelines

After being hired, thoroughly read through your employee handbook, which is created to protect workers. By following your company’s policies, you set a good example such as acting professionally, staying on task and being honest with your time.

Work toward the company’s goals

Get to know what your company’s goals and objectives are. Think of ways to help your workplace succeed.

Treat everyone with respect

Always follow the golden rule, which is to treat others exactly how you want to be treated. Practice listening is a way to show your respect.

Use your best effort

Work hard consistently. This requires finding ways to prioritise work and putting forth your best efforts. Take time to complete tasks or projects and become skilled at your job.

Learn everything you can about your position, and join job-specific online forums or read industry publications to learn about your field of work. Attending workshops and educational seminars can also assist and shows your employer you value your position.

Focus on solutions

Rather than focusing on a problem, be an employee who offers solutions. Being proactive during challenging situations shows you are a hard-working individual. Focus on using your problem-solving, critical thinking and creative abilities to find solutions.

Be open to change

One major characteristic of a good employee is adaptability. When your workplace goes through changes, be someone who embraces them. Find ways to work with sudden changes and use them to your advantage.

Own your mistakes

Along with celebrating your achievements, it is important to admit your mistakes. Taking responsibility for your errors shows that you are an honest employee.

Find ways to motivate yourself

Creating a reward system, learning the power of positive thinking and maintaining a healthy work/life balance are all ways that can help you feel more motivated.

Develop your skills

Good employees have a wide range of skills and qualities, such as communication, problem-solving, critical thinking, ambition and adaptability. Reflect on which of these you can improve.

Look for the positive side of things. Being optimistic can make you a more enjoyable employee to work with. By focusing on the good and finding ways to overcome challenges, you can facilitate a more positive work culture and no doubt be marked as an exemplary employee. Until we meet again, live life for memories as opposed to regrets. Enjoy life and stay on top of your game.

• NB: Columnist welcomes feedback at deedee21bastian@gmail.com

ABOUT COLUMNIST: Deidre M. Bastian is a trained graphic designer/brand marketing analyst, international award-winning author and certified life coach.