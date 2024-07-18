Grand Bahama’s Flamingo Air now certified for Medivac flights

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net





THE Grand Bahama-based Flamingo Air is now certified to operate Medivac flights within the Bahamas and Caribbean region.

The airline will also launch a new service to Central and South Eleuthera with four weekly flights from New Providence.

The airline provides service from New Providence to Rock Sound, Eleuthera, on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Flamingo Air introduced its scheduled services to Eleuthera last Friday with two inaugural flights to the Rock Sound Airport. To commemorate the milestone, a ceremony was held at the airport.

The airline was founded in Freeport in 1996 with one five-seater aircraft. Today, it has a growing fleet with scheduled flights to Bimini, Abaco, the Exuma Cays, and Andros and charter flights throughout The Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Works Minister Clay Sweeting commended Flamingo Air for “its visionary approach” in providing services throughout The Bahamas.

“I find the long-standing business relationship between Flamingo Air’s President, Raymond Meadows, and CEO, Vincent Colebrook, impressive, and an exemplary model for all Bahamian entrepreneurs who seek sustainable success,” Mr Sweeting said.

Mr Sweeting said Flamingo Air’s scheduled flights between New Providence and Eleuthera will create more full-time jobs, contractual work opportunities, and foreign and domestic tourism and help spur Eleuthera’s economy.