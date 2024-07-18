Hanna-Martin: Govt expects to meet deadline for school renovations - if weather permits

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net





EDUCATION Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin expects the government to meet its school renovations and repairs deadline if the weather and other factors permit.

She estimated that “tens of millions” were probably spent on school renovations and repairs so far.

She said workers are in the third phase of redeveloping Government High School, with one phase remaining. When workers are finished, she said, “Government High is going to have a brand new school.”

The school, she said, was old and in such a terrible state that she was embarrassed when she visited it.

She added that major works are underway at LW Young and Uriah McPhee.

She hopes the government will construct eight swimming pools this summer, aiding Government High School, Sadie Curtis Primary School, TG Glover Primary School, Anatol Rodgers High School, and others.

She said officials are trying to integrate swimming into the curriculum to teach students how to swim.

She said the government may give responsibility for the year-round maintenance of various schools to certain technical people at the Ministry of Works.

She said officials are engaging the contractor responsible for Harbour Island’s All Age School. Complaints persist that the school is in disrepair.

She said the government would complete a structure that second homeowners put on the school’s campus. The structure was designed to provide classroom space and a hurricane shelter.

She said officials are looking to construct a new facility to complement the work of the second homeowners.