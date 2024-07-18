LOVE YA DOG: Ravioli, the island gal from Spanish Wells

THE Tribune called on readers to join in our campaign to Love Ya Dog - and Parker Louis was quick to take part.

Parker emailed with pictures of prize pooch Ravioli, saying: “This is our dog Ravioli. We take her everywhere with us, she’s an island gal from Spanish Wells and now living on Nassau.

“She is trained for protection with help from Stubsdale (Devlyn Stubbs). She loves the water and boating, sticks and her coconuts. Much love for all the fur babies!”





The Love Ya Dog campaign encourages dog owners to take care of their pets - and we are calling on readers to join in.

We want to encourage those who do treat their pets well to show them off - and by doing so letting others see a better way to treat their pets.

CARE TIP: There is no such thing as a “house dog.” All dogs are happy to be inside. They just need to be house trained. Inside the house they are safe from poison and can protect your home better. Potcakes make wonderful indoor dogs.

• Send us a picture of you with your dogs to loveyadog@tribunemedia.net to join the campaign and show that you Love Ya Dog.