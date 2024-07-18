Minister opposes port’s water park

By LEANDRA ROLLE

GLENYS Hanna-Martin opposes the Nassau Cruise Port’s plan to develop a water park attraction, telling developers: “Please, give it a rest.”

The education minister and Englerston MP is the only member of the Davis administration to take this stance publicly, saying in the House of Assembly yesterday: “Let our people come through your dock. You could make your dock nice, no problem with that.

“Come into Nassau.

“I hope they heard me on that.”

Mike Maura, the port’s CEO, told Tribune Business earlier this month that the $35m water park project aims to create 350 full-time jobs and should be completed within the next 18 months.

He said the pool-based water park will be constructed behind the amphitheatre towards the western side of Nassau Cruise Port’s existing property.

News of the project sparked critical reactions from many residents. Some vendors downtown also say they are not benefiting from the cruise port because many guests are not venturing outside it.

Mrs Hanna-Martin said The Bahamas is more than a destination.

“The cruise port is a dock,” she said. “It’s a docking facility. The port is Nassau. In Nassau, we have our straw vendors, our taxi drivers, our entrepreneurs. We have this huge rich cultural dynamic, full expression of who we are in the port of Nassau and so I heard some talk about some water theme park; please, please give it a rest.”

The Englerston MP said she has no problem voicing her concerns because she only works for the “people of Englerston” and the Bahamian people.

Known for sometimes taking nationalist positions, Mrs Hanna-Martin opposed Royal Caribbean International’s $110m project for Paradise Island while she was in opposition. She told reporters last year that her position remains the same. However, the Davis administration approved the project.