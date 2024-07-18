RBDF and BASRA searching for missing Haitian musician feared to be lost at sea

POLICE yesterday announced that a search is under way amid fears that a Haitian musician visiting The Bahamas has been lost at sea.

In a statement, it was reported that police and Defense Force personnel and members of the Bahamas Air Sea Rescue Association (BASRA) are searching for 32-year-old musician Mechanste Wens Jonathan Desir, known as Mechans-T.

In yesterday’s Tribune, we reported that the performer had not been seen or heard from since July 4 and had been reported missing to police on Monday. The musician’s brother reportedly left The Bahamas on May 23, but Mechans-T stayed behind for a vacation.

There had been some speculation that Mechans-T’s disappearance was connected to a boating incident on Andros last week, but without evidence. Police said a boat with eight people was travelling from Ocean Cay to Eleuthera with eight passengers when it began taking on water and sank nine miles off Morgans Bluff, Andros. Several people, including Hondurans and one Haitian national, were reportedly rescued.

The police statement did not clarify why authorities suspected Mechans-T had been lost at sea. It said there were unconfirmed reports of him in Abaco on Tuesday, and there were no records of him entering or leaving the country. He was reported to have been performing at a night club on May 18 in celebration of Haitian flag day.

Anyone with information is urged to call 242-367-2560, 911, 919 or Crimestoppers on 328-TIPS.