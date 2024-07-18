‘Substantial improvements’ pledge by Lundy for Eleuthera residents

By Fay Simmons

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

Leon Lundy, Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister who has responsibility for the Water and Sewerage Corporation, said the corporation is making an “extensive investment” in Eleuthera’s water infrastructure which will result in residents seeing “substantial improvements” in their water supply over the coming months.

He said: “Extensive investment in Eleuthera’s water infrastructure is now in progress, over $27m and climbing. But these works are now only nearing completion and we expect that residents will see substantial improvements in the reliability of their water supply across the island in the coming months as these investments are completed and commissioned.”

During Parliament yesterday, Mr Lundy explained that Aqua Design Bahamas, the company contracted to provide the utility in Eleuthera, is currently facing a “major challenge” at the Central Eleuthera Naval Base desalination plant and the corporation is working to alleviate the water woes of residents.

He said WSC has arranged for water to be barged in from New Providence to Central Eleuthera and a new 500,000 imperial gallon tank was filled to “maintain normal supply” to residents of Central Eleuthera.

He said: “Our team in Eleuthera has commenced the free tankering of water from our Rock Sound, Tarpum Bay and North Eleuthera systems into Central Eleuthera, focusing on customers at higher elevations, those at the end of our system, public facilities particularly any schools open for summer schools, clinics etc. Also senior citizens and those with mobility challenges.

“We’re actively working with Aqua Design to provide any and all assistance required to repair the damage part and or to airfreight in a new part and or external technical assistance required.”

He added that WSC will transport a 600,000 imperial gallon per day desalination from Freeport to Central Eleuthera allowing its existing tank to be taken offline for “much needed” repair and maintenance.

He said: “Water and Sewerage assisted Aqua Design with the urgent clearance of a 600,000 imperial gallon per day desalination unit in Freeport that is now being shipped by barge directly to Central Eleuthera. It is expected that this unit will set up and commission in the coming days and this will permit Aqua Design to take the existing 500,000 imperial gallon per day desalination plant offline to carry out much needed extensive repair and maintenance work.

“The pipe work for the new 1m imperial gallon glass coated steel storage tank at the Naval Base is now in progress and it is anticipated that these works will be completed in approximately one month. Once completed, the new tank will be filled and commissioned and this along with the new 500,000 imperial gallon tank will provide storage for 1.5 m imperial gallons.”

Mr Lundy said the management and board at Water and Sewerage is working to award a contract for a new pumping system and is evaluating the future of their contracts with Aqua Design with the Attorney General’s Office.

He said: “Water and Sewage management is working with our board for the urgent contract awarding for our new pumping station with the new premium high efficiency pumps a new full capacity standby generator to eliminate another possible weak point in our Central Eleuthera system.

“Water and Sewage continues to work closely with the Office of the Attorney General regarding the future of the Water and Sewerage contractual relationship with Aqua Design.”

Water and Sewerage also released a statement advising residents of Eleuthera of the issues experienced at the Naval Base Desalination Plant.

The statement said although most residents are not currently experiencing issues with their water supple that may change over the coming days.

“The Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) wishes to update our valued customers within the Central Eleuthera zone, which includes settlements from Gregory Town in the north to Savannah Sound in the south that the Naval Base Desalination Plant is experiencing some production challenges and the corporation is actively working with the contractor to effect the required repairs as quickly as possible.

“In the interim, WSC is presently utilising water in storage and we have resumed the barging operation to supplement on-island water production. WSC is also commencing the free tankering of water to customers at high elevations, those at the ends of our system, public facilities, senior citizens and those with mobility challenges.

“While most residents are not yet experiencing any negative impacts, this may change over the next few days depending on the time required to restore full desalinated water production capacity at the Naval Base Plant. WSC will take all possible steps to minimise the inconveniences to our valued customers in Central Eleuthera.”