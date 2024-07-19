100-job PI resort project gets planning go-ahead

By Fay Simmons

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

A development that aims to create 100 permanent jobs through becoming Paradise Island’s “first new hotel for many years” has received approval from the Government’s planning authorities.

The Town Planning Committee, in an e-mail, confirmed it recently approved the Paradise Island Yacht Club’s application to expand the existing site of the former Paradise Harbour Club and Columbus Tavern to a seven-storey, 101 unit resort.

HotelConsult Bahamas, the developer, pledged that the project will also create a similar number of construction posts and generate up to 30 percent of its energy needs from renewable sources

The Town Planning Committee’s decision also imposed conditions that the developer first obtain a Certificate of Environmental Clearance (CEC) from the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP) before construction work can begin. And it must also receive approval from the Civil Design Section of the Ministry of Works regarding on-site drainage and internal driveways.

During the public hearing for the development, residents voiced concerns over the extra traffic it will generate in a residential area of Paradise Island. They also expressed opposition to the proposed rezoning of one of HotelConsult’s land parcels, lot 13, from residential to commercial to facilitate a 74-space parking facility.

The developers, however, later amended their application, removing the plans to convert lot 13 to a parking garage and opting to build a 100-space car park on land leased from Atlantis. The site will take up a portion of Atlantis’ laundry and utilities facilities, which is already commercially zoned.

The Town Planning Committee, on granting its approval, said the proposed parking garage is to be built simultaneously with the renovation of the Yacht Club Building. The lease agreement between HotelConsult and Atlantis must be submitted to the Department of Physical Planning prior to it reviewing the building permit application.

Subsequent to the public hearing, Joshua Brooks, representative for HotelConsult Bahamas, pledged the developer will “do everything we can” to address the concerns of neighbours and other Paradise Island residents as it seeks to forge a “partnership” approach to make the development a success.

“Residents can rest assured that we will do everything we can to resolve their concerns where possible, and hope to work in partnership with the community to make the project a success to the benefit of Paradise Island, our existing and future Bahamian workforce and The Bahamas as a whole,” he said.

Paradise Yacht Club will feature 101 units overlooking Nassau Harbour via a seven-storey main building with a footprint of around 19,000 square feet. The 101 units, ranging from approximately 370 to more than 1,000 square feet, will each have a balcony with harbour views. The ground floor will host amenities such as a restaurant and retail areas, along with an outdoor gym and swimming pool.