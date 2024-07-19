Atlantis wins four World Travel Awards honours

Atlantis yesterday announced it won four honours at the 2024 World Travel Awards held in Saint Vincent & the Grenadines on July 1.

The Paradise Island-based mega resort said it was named as the ‘Caribbean’s leading conference hotel 2024’, the ‘Bahamas’ leading resort 2024’, the ‘Bahamas’ leading villa resort’ and the ‘Bahamas’ leading hotel suite’.

“We are incredibly honoured to have received these prestigious awards from the World Travel Awards” said Audrey Oswell, Atlantis’ president and managing director. “It’s a celebration of the hard work and passion that our entire team devotes to the resort daily as they strive to deliver exceptional experiences to our guests.

“We remain dedicated to maintaining our high standards and are excited to explore new opportunities for the resort as we continue to lead the way for hospitality in the Caribbean and globally.” Atlantis said the recognition as the ‘Caribbean’s leading conference hotel 2024’ demonstrated its performance in catering to business and conference travellers.

With more than 500,000 square feet (4,645 square metres) of meeting and convention space, including the Imperial Ballroom that can accommodate up to 4,000 attendees, smaller break-out and meeting rooms, the resort said it is attracting business events of all sizes.

Atlantis added that its ‘Bahamas’ leading resort 2024’ honour reflected the appeal of Aquaventure, its 141-acre waterscape of slides and river rides featuring 14 pools and five miles of beaches. It also includes largest open-air marine habitat in the world, with over 65,000 animals from 250 species making their home in natural ocean-fed lagoons and habitats.

The mega resort features five hotels, including the newly-renovated Royal Towers as well as The Coral, Harborside Resort, The Cove and The Reef. Guests visiting Atlantis this year will see the Barbie Bahamas Beach Vacation, a first-of-its-kind collaboration in the Caribbean, with Barbie-themed programming and entertainment taking place across the resort.

The Bahamas’ Leading Villa Resort 2024 - Harborside Resort at Atlantis Paradise Island

Atlantis said the ‘Bahamas’ leading villa resort 2024’ reflects Harborside Resort’s offerings, while ‘The Bahamas’ Leading Hotel Suite 2024’ honour was obtained va The Bridge Suite at The Royal

The ten-room suite has become a favourite for celebrities and dignitaries, with the likes of Beyonce, Michael Jackson, Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey staying over the years. Positioned high above the resort, the 4,750 square foot (1,445 square metre) suite connects the Royal Towers on the 17th floor, offering guests 360-degree views of the ocean and Paradise Island.