BETA Camp to host its annual STEM-based programme next week

STARTING next week, Bahamas Engineering and Technology Advancement (BETA) Camp will host its annual STEM-based programme under the theme: “Ignite, Inspire, Innovate.”

The programme is designed to offer students between the ages 11 to 16 the opportunity to experience hands-on education in the areas of science, technology, engineering and math.

“I’m so grateful to be a part of this critical and impactful work alongside other young Bahamian engineering and technology professionals,” said Trenicka Rolle-Dukes, BETA’s president and co-founder.

“BETA camp is fully aimed at helping students to build a solid foundation in engineering principles while giving them the tools to broaden their understanding of engineering applications. We pray that the passions they develop through camp translate into engineering careers. We have seen the possibilities and are witnesses to the very same. This work matters and we are leading the charge in developing the STEM professionals the country needs.”

BETA Camp is scheduled to run from July 22-27 at Lyford Cay International High School in Nassau. The cost to participate is $150.