Department of Gender and Family Affairs launches National Family Week

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net





THE Department of Gender and Family Affairs launched National Family Week yesterday, an initiative Social Services Minister Myles Laroda said will help strengthen broken homes and restore healthy relationships.

Officials said numerous activities will be held from July 25 to 31 to help create a healthy environment for families.

The events include a family empowerment forum on July 25 at the Aventura Plaza on JFK Drive. On July 27, families will also enjoy a family fun day for free at the Thomas A Robinson Stadium, which will include food, prizes, and entertainment.

“I am confident that the culture of strong families can be aggressively restored when you and I intentionally mentor and inspire our children to be their best selves,” Mr Laroda said yesterday. “It requires discipline, skills, and the pursuit of knowledge. It also requires teamwork and collaboration.”

Mr Laroda said one highlight of the campaign is the Bahamas Christian Council’s commitment to integrating “teachings on the family” regularly. The Ministry of Social Services will also have national church services on July 20 and 21 for families to worship at their respective churches.

Bahamas Christian Council president Bishop Delton Fernander said the initiative will benefit many communities. “I believe the panacea begins with us as we take one person, one family, and one situation,” he said. “What better place than Social Services? They deal with the front line every day as do churches.”