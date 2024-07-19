Former cop charged after club shooting

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net





FORMER police officer Desir Bein, 41, was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley on charges of causing dangerous harm and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger the life of Tracey Russell.

The charges are related to a shooting last Sunday, July 14, outside a nightclub on Nassau Street, which resulted in the death of 28-year-old Travase Williams, who was enjoying a night out with friends when an argument started between Williams’s group and two other men.

A 23-year-old reportedly returned to the establishment with a firearm and opened fire, resulting in the 42-year-old and 28-year-old Williams sustaining injuries.

The victims were taken to the hospital, where Williams died of the multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers confiscated a firearm containing ammunition believed to be connected to the incident.

Bein was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services and his case will proceed to the Supreme Court by way of a VBI.

His case was adjourned to October 10.