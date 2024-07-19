Four dead in series of shootings

FOUR men were shot dead overnight - bringing the country's murder total for the year to 69.

The first two killings took place shortly before 10pm. Chief Superintendent of Police Chrislyn Skippings said the killings happened on Kemp’s Court off Pineyard Road in Fox Hill.

She said the men were in their late 40s. She said they pulled up at a residence in a white car and were immediately attacked by people in a dark Japanese car.

Police said the victims fled the vehicle in an attempt to evade their attackers but collapsed outside a nearby home.

Both victims were assessed by emergency medical technicians but no signs of life were found.

Officers, she said, found a considerable amount of drugs in the victims’ car. She said both men were known to police and had been in custody before for drug and firearm matters.

She could not say if the killings were connected to a nearby murder earlier this week on Hanna Road.





Then, in the early hours, there were two separate shootings that left two more men dead.

The first - the third shooting overnight - took place on Crooked Island Street just after 1am. Police said two unknown men approached a 24-year-old man outside a bar, where they brandished a firearm and opened fire, hitting the 24-year-old and a 41-year-old woman standing nearby.

The gunmen fled the scene. The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and collapsed. He was examined by EMS personnel, who found no signs of life. The female victim was taken to hospital by private vehicle after suffering a graze to the head. She is in stable condition.

Police alerted the media to the fourth murder which took place at about 4.30am. It took place at Sumner Street off Soldier Road.

Officers on patrol found a silver Daihatsu Hijet van on the eastern side of the street, with a lone male driver in his early thirties inside, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the upper torso,

Police said that according to initial reports the driver had pulled to the side of the street when a gray Japanese vehicle pulled alongside him and the occupants fired into his vehicle before fleeing west on Soldier Road.

The lone drive also attempted to flee but eventually collided with a pole and came to a stop.

EMS staff responded but found no signs of life.

Police are asking anyone with information on any of these incidents to contact 911, 919, CID on 502-9991/2 or Crime Stoppers on 328-TIPS (8477).

• In addition, an armed robberty also took place on Thursday night in the Fritz Lane area. The victim wa sitting on the porch of his residence shortly before 7pm when a lone male, allegedly armed with a firearm, approached him and robbed him of cash and other personal items before fleeing in a silver Japanese vehicle.