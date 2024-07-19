Govt will donate $600k to Caribbean countries affected by Hurricane Beryl

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net





THE government will donate $600,000 to Caribbean countries affected by Hurricane Beryl, according to Disaster Risk Management Authority chairman Alex Storr.

He said the countries would receive the money “very shortly” and that the funds would be evenly split among affected nations: St Vincent and the Grenadines, Jamaica, Barbados, and Grenada.

Hurricane Beryl, the first hurricane of the 2024 Atlantic season, landed in the Windward Islands on July 1 as a powerful Category Five storm before passing near Jamaica as a Category Three hurricane.

The storm caused widespread damage across several island nations. Barbados’ fishing sector was reportedly left “totally destroyed,” while more than 90 per cent of the homes on Carriacou and Petite Martinique in Grenada were affected.

St Vincent and the Grenadines reported significant property damage. In Jamaica, hundreds of thousands lost power, and several communities suffered flooding.

The Davis administration pledged support for affected countries and sent relief supplies like tarps.

Yesterday, after some social media users bashed the government’s decision to send funds, Mr Storr spoke about the importance of supporting neighbours.

“We are a part of an international community,” he said. “When we had our challenges with Dorian, our neighbours, our friends internationally came to our aid, and it’s only right that now that we have other partners and colleagues in the region that’s in need of help, that we come to their assistance.”