Haitian Embassy looks into disappearance of Mechans-T

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net





THE Haitian Embassy in The Bahamas is sending two people to Abaco to investigate the whereabouts of Wens Johnathan Désir, a popular entertainer reported missing.

Ambassador William Exantus said Haitian officials have discussed the matter with Bahamian authorities.

Wens Johnathan Desir, or Mechans-T, has over one million Instagram followers.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force said on Wednesday that police, Defence Force personnel and members of the Bahamas Air Sea Rescue Association (BASRA) are searching for the 32-year-old, who was reported missing on July 16.

The Haitian Times, an online newspaper based in New York, reported that Mr Désir travelled to Abaco on May 18 for a concert with his older brother, Steeven Désir, and others.

His brother reportedly left the country on May 23, but he remained. Family and loved ones have not heard from him since July 4.

Some Haitians have, without supporting evidence, connected Mr Désir’s disappearance to a boating incident on Andros last week.

Police said a boat with eight people was travelling from Ocean Cay to Eleuthera with eight passengers when the vessel began taking in water and eventually sank some nine miles off Morgans Bluff, Andros. Four Hondurans and one Haitian national, were reportedly rescued.

Meanwhile, Defence Force Commodore Raymond King told The Tribune that authorities received an unverified intelligence report from the United States Coast Guard that about 60 migrants were being smuggled into Florida from Abaco. Commodore King said a boat was never positively identified, and the search has been suspended.

Mr Exantus said officials have not confirmed that Mr Désir, whose family is in Haiti, travelled to the US.