Man accused of attempted murder

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

A 37-year-old man was remanded to prison on Friday after being accused of attempting to end the life of Bernard Deveaux on Saturday, July 13.

Omar Johnson stood before the magistrate as the charge of attempted murder was read to him.

According to court dockets, while in New Providence, Johnson intentionally and unlawfully attempted to murder Deveaux by means of unlawful harm.

Johnson was not required to enter a plea at this time as he was informed his matter would move to the higher court by way of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Johnson was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS) as his case was adjourned until October 24 when his VBI may potentially be served.