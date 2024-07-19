Man shot during livestream returns to Facebook

SYLVENS Metayer, the man seemingly behind the release of voice notes that plunged the police force into controversy, has returned to Facebook, posting live videos nearly two weeks after he was shot.

Mr Metayer, who lives in the United States, was shot on July 8 during a live Facebook broadcast at his home.

It is unclear when he was released from hospital, but he returned to Facebook earlier this week.

He sustained injuries to his back and left foot and got grazed under his right eye, according to his GoFundMe page, which is seeking to raise $60,000 to help him recover.

“I ain’t dead,” he said this week. “I putting more fire to the wood now. I’m coming, Bahamas, hold on.”

Before he was shot, Mr Metayer made many disparaging claims about senior police officers and government officials, many of them challenging to follow.

He continued making unsubstantiated claims after returning to social media.

Mr Metayer was the first to expose voice notes that have put the Royal Bahamas Police Force under heavy scrutiny.

The voice notes purportedly captured conversations about a financial quid pro quo arrangement so police could drop their chase for Michael Fox Jr, and Dino Smith, two men suspected of being involved in a $1.4m bank heist in November.

Fox Jr, and Smith were killed in separate incidents earlier this year.