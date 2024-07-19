Port meets with GB Power over electricity outage woe

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

The Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) yesterday said it has met with the Grand Bahama Power Company (GBPC) to address the frequent power outages impacting the island’s residents and businesses.

Freeport’s quasi-governmental authority, which recently asserted that it remains GB Power’s regulator despite the Government’s efforts to hand these supervisory powers to the Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority (URCA) via the new Electricity Act, said discussions began after the utility confirmed it is suffering challenges with its base plant.

The GBPA said that, during the meetings, GB Power the difficulties it has encountered with its primary generating unit. It blamed this for the recent outages, and outlined a detailed plan to solve the problem, while assuring that all issues will be resolved by the beginning of next week at latest.

“We understand the significant impact that these outages have on our community. GBPA’s operating protocol and regulatory framework agreement holds Grand Bahama Power Company accountable in matters such as this,” said Ian Rolle, the GBPA’s president. “Our priority is to ensure that our residents and businesses receive the quality of service they deserve. We will work diligently with GB Power to resolve these issues promptly.”

The GBPA added that itself and GB Power hold regular talks, and have an established practice of quarterly checks that assess the level of customer service under the regulatory framework. These regular interactions ensure GB Power maintains its mandated level of service, providing consistent and reliable power to the community.