Probation over drugs charges

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

A 37-year-old male was given one year of probation after pleading guilty to having marijuana and cocaine.

Kioney Sidney Francis Jr, of Lake Shore Road, stood in Magistrate’s Court charged with two counts of possession of dangerous drugs.

According to particulars on the court docket, on Monday, July 15, Francis Jr was found in possession of 13g of Indian Hemp and one gram of cocaine while in New Providence.

Francis Jr was conditionally discharged and was ordered to pay the default of $1,000 or serve three months in the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS) as well as attend drug counseling for six months as were the terms set for his conditional discharge.