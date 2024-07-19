Rising baseball stars are ‘starting from the bottom’

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

The Bahamas Baseball Association will continue its quest to get the country’s international rankings up so that they can eventually get a team to qualify to compete in the World Baseball Classic.

To that end, BBA secretary general Theodore “Teddy” Sweeting said they have to start at the bottom of the ladder by participating in the Caribbean Baseball Confederation (COCABE) 12-and-under Baseball Cup in the Dominican Republic.

The team will leave town on Saturday for the Dominican Republic and will begin competition in the tournament on Sunday and will compete through July 28 against teams from the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Curacao, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands as they aim to advance to the World Qualifier.

Against a colourful backdrop on the infield of the Andre Rodgers Baseball Stadium yesterday, popular DJ Randy C introduced the players as they made their way out of the locker room to the applause of their family members and friends. Selected to represent the Bahamas are Andrew Gibson, Michael Wilson, Wayden Bain, Ethan Burnside, Jayce Deveaux, Sa’van Francis, Kealan Cartwright, Louinel Manacye, Tyler Smith,Davon Gibson, Emmanual Smith, Liam Smith, Collin Bain, Jaden Liberal, Deryus Rolle, Rhameko Bethel and Xavier Thompson.

For the past few months, the players have been preparing for the task ahead of them and Sweeting said as long as they play together as a team, The Bahamas will be successful.

“When somebody makes an extra, you go over there and tell them don’t worry about it, we will get him the next time. Guess what, the ball is coming right back at him,” Sweeting said.

“So if you all get down on him when he has to make that next play, he will miss it again. So you have to lift each other up. You have to be that support cast. You have to make sure that he is fine after the error.”

Three of the players were all excited about making the trip.

Collin Bain, a towering six-feet, first base, pitcher and third base player, said he’s been playing since he was five years old, but he felt he has made a mark being named to the team.

“I think it’s a great selection for the team. They chose well,” said Bain, who noted that the expectation for them is to “win the championship and qualify for the World Series.”

Michael Wilson Jr, a shortstop and second baseman, said after playing for the sport for quite a while, he felt honored to be a member of this national team.

“I feel like this is an accomplishment in my life because I worked hard for it. I still can’t believe that it’s here,” he said. “I just want to go out there and help my team win

Kyler Smith, an 11-year-old who has been playing since he was age three, said this was what he always wanted and now the opportunity is here for him to cease.

“I’m excited to go play and then I hope to go to the Majors one day,” he said, adding that his only expectation for Team Bahamas is to “win.”

As the team leader, Avard Hart said he;s prepared to work with the players and assured the parents that whatever situation they find themselves in, they will be prepared to get the job done.

“We know we’re going to see some things that these guys have never seen before, but we’re willing to work it through as a team,” he said. “We will come up with some game plans and get the victory.”

And Donovan Cox, one of the pitchers on the team, said he’s confident that they will be very successful in the tournament,

“We have five players from Grand Bahama and the remaining players from Grand Bahama,” he said. “I feel we have a very powerful team and so we feel we will do very well in the tournament.”

Martin ‘Pork’ Burrows, who along with Grand Bahamian Oscar Greene, will be traveling with the team to officiate at the tournament, said it’s an unique opportunity for the players to be in.

“It brings back memories from 1989 when I was one of the players who went to Cuba to represent the Bahamas,” he said. “That was the proudest moment in my life, to represent my country in baseball.

“So don’t care what nobody tells you all, this should be the proudest moment of your career starting out. When I went to Cuba, I hit a home run in my first game. I didn’t need no one to encourage me. I knew that I could do it.”

Burrows said the only pressure the players should experience is the one they take with them. So if they don’t carry any, they won’t feel any.

“When you enjoy the game of baseball and you are having fun, you will produce,” Burrows stressed. “Remember, you have Bahamas on your chest. That is a big difference. That ain’t Freedom Farm. That ain’t JBLC. That ain’t Legacy. That is the Bahamas. Wear that with pride.

“Be proud to represent your country to the fullest. Ain;t much will get the opportunity you young guys are getting now, so take advantage of it. When you come back and school opens, you can brag. I was on the Bahamas national team. Take advantage of the opportunity.”

On their return home, Sweeting noted that the BBA will be gearing up to host two major international tournaments in their bid to become the central hub for baseball in the Caribbean.

The first tournament will be the Caribbean Baseball Confederation (COCABE) U-15 Cup from August 6-13 at the Andre Rodgers Baseball Stadium, capped off with the sixth edition of the Caribbean Baseball Cup in October where a number of professional baseball players will be participating.

While a local organizing committee has already been assembled for the staging of both events, Sweetingb thanked Prime Minister Philip ‘Brave’ Davis and his government for their assistance to the BBA for their financial support, including the team heading off to the Dominican Republic.







