Taxi driver revolt on livery ‘hustling’

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

Taxi drivers at Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPI) were yesterday said to have “revolted” over complaints of unfair competitive practices that have come close to sparking violence.

Wesley Ferguson, the Bahamas Taxi Cab Union’s (BTCU) president, told Tribune Business that a “near-stabbing” almost occurred this past weekend over livery drivers allegedly muscling in on his members’ business at Nassau’s major aviation gateway.

He explained that yesterday’s protest was sparked by taxi drivers’ fears that Road Traffic Department officers are favouring their livery counterparts when it comes to calling up vehicles to transport tourists and other arrivals at LPIA. Mr Ferguson asserted that livery drivers are only supposed to collect pre-arranged, pre-booked rides and not go into the taxi call-up lane.

Confirming that the issue was resolve peacefully, and “everything is back to normal”, he voiced concerns to this newspaper that the “chaotic” transportation scenes and system at LPIA were not a good first impression for the majority of The Bahamas’ higher spending stopover visitors upon arriving in the destination.

“It’s an ongoing problem down there at the airport,” Mr Ferguson said of the background to yesterday’s protest by tens of taxi drivers. “It’s been going on for many years since 2002. The livery drivers are always on the hustle.

“According to the law they are supposed to operate from a place of having pre-arranged business, but somehow they’ve managed to infiltrate the airport. They’re hustling like taxis. Road Traffic is supposed to be responsible for law and order, and operating in a fair manner, but they are working in the livery drivers’ favour and the taxi drivers are getting the scrapings.”

The taxi union president said the drivers had created a committee to oversee the call-up system at LPIA, with $1 of every fare used to pay the dispatchers involved. He asserted that yesterday’s protest was sparked after Road Traffic officers allegedly tried to push these dispatchers “out the door”.

“That’s what caused the unrest this morning,” Mr Ferguson added. “That’s why the taxi drivers reacted. They went into Nassau Airport Development Company [LPIA’s operator] and demonstrated. Road Traffic backed off and let them get on with their show with fair play.”

Road Traffic Department officials could not be reached before press time, while Nassau Airport Development Company (NAD) said in a statement that it was “aware of complaints” concerning the commercial lane and pledged to take the issue “very seriously” in developing “a co-ordinated and effective response”.

Mr Ferguson, meanwhile, said of the situation: “They [livery drivers[ go in and steal jobs through hustling. Over the weekend there was nearly a stabbing incident between a taxi driver and a livery driver hustling over a job.”

He also alleged that livery drivers were cutting their fares in line with those charged by taxis, making it harder for his members to compete. “Taxi drivers had enough of that this morning,” Mr Ferguson said. “We had to rise up and put some pressure on NAD. They retreated and the taxi drivers won.

“We’ll be monitoring closely to see how it works out. We don’t want that to spill over into some sort of violent action. We don’t want to perpetuate violence. That could have spilled out of control real quick. We don’t want that; not at the airport.”

Mr Ferguson said all parties needed to “get together” to resolve the situation, and called for a greater police presence outside LPIA to deal with the commercial lane and deal with traveller pick-up and drop-off. “That’s the main gateway to our country. It should not be chaotic and look as if there’s a confrontation going on between the taxi drivers and livery drivers,” he added.

“Tourists should not be exposed to that. It’s sometimes a frightening situation for them when they exit the airport and see that. The Government needs to get together with all the authorities.”

NAD, in its statement, said: “We are aware of complaints being raised by transportation operators regarding the commercial lane at LPIA. As airport managers, we are committed to maintaining the safety, security and efficient operation of all airport services. The well-being of our valued team members is also of paramount importance to NAD, and their safety and security remains a top priority.

“We take these matters very seriously and will continue to work closely with our partners at the Road Traffic Department (RTD), the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) airport traffic division and Airport Authority to ensure a co-ordinated and effective response to managing the commercial lane at LPIA.

“Transportation operators at LPIA are encouraged to adhere to the existing policies and procedures in place at the airport, and are reminded to be respectful of others even as policy changes are being sought.”