Man killed in three-car crash

A 51-YEAR-OLD man was killed on Friday night in a three-car collision on Cowpen Road.

The crash between a black Nissan Note, a white Mercedes Benz and a white Mitsubishi Canter took place at about 9pm.

Police said the 51-year-old was driving the Nissan Note east along Cowpen Road when he veered into the opposite lane, colliding with the Mercedes Benz, driven by a lone woman travelling west. The Nissan then struck the Mitsubishi, which had three occupants.

The male driver of the Mitsubishi was injured, but the other occupants were uninjured. The Mercedes driver was also unhurt.

EMS personnel transported the Mitsubishi driver to hospital for treatment. The 51-year-old man was found to be dead at the scene.

Investigations are continuing.