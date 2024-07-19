PM's views unknown over cruise port water park

By JADE RUSSELL

THE prime minister's views on plans to develop a $35m water park at Nassau Cruise Port remain unknown in the wake of opposition voiced by Education Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin.

When asked what Philip "Brave" Davis' position on the water park was at yesterday's press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister, acting press secretary Keishla Adderley said on Friday that she could not say.

Ms Adderley said: “The prime minister has not spoken on that publicly or openly so I'm unable to say what his position is. But I’m sure that is something that will be a very spirited debate and discussion once he gets back.”

Englerston MP Mrs Hanna-Martin is the only member of the Davis administration to take a public stance against the development of the water park. In The House of Assembly on Wednesday, she made her opposition clear, urging the port to “give it a rest".

She said The Bahamas is more than a destination.

“The cruise port is a dock,” she said. “It’s a docking facility. The port is Nassau. In Nassau, we have our straw vendors, our taxi drivers, our entrepreneurs. We have this huge rich cultural dynamic, full expression of who we are in the port of Nassau and so I heard some talk about some water theme park; please, please give it a rest.”

Mike Maura, the port’s CEO, told Tribune Business earlier this month that the $35m water park project aims to create 350 full-time jobs and should be completed within the next 18 months. He said the pool-based water park will be constructed behind the amphitheatre towards the western side of the existing property.

The news of the project sparked critical reactions from many residents. Some vendors Downtown also say they are not benefiting from the cruise port because many guests are not venturing outside it.

Rebecca Small, president of the Straw Business Persons Society, told Tribune Business on Wednesday the plans are a major worry, especially as Nassau Cruise Port recently said its promotion of the Straw Market has “hit a standstill” due to it not receiving a supply list of craftspeople and artisans to market.

She said: “It’s a concern for straw vendors, especially as they recently said they are not advertising the Straw Market simply because the Straw Market Authority hasn’t reached out to them with a list of vendors, which to me doesn’t make sense.

“And now they are building this big nice water park to further keep the tourists away from the downtown area. What need would they have to come over if they get the full experience there, and then, of course, we know what the current crime situation in New Providence is right now. “