Man shot dead and suspect shot by police

A MAN was shot dead in a truck on Saturday evening, close to a police station - prompting a police chase that ended with one suspect being shot by officers and another being arrested. A third suspect is still on the run.

The incident took place near the East Street South police station, when officers heard gunshots from the area of Pine Crest Drive.

Speaking at the scene, Chief Supt Chrislyn Skippings said officers "ran to the rear of that station where they observed a dark grey Nissan Cub fleeing the area at a high rate of speed".

She said: "The officers immediately got into their private vehicle which was parked at the rear of that station and they pursued that vehicle onto Bamboo Boulevard where the suspects' vehicle collided into another vehicle driven by a civilian."

The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured, but the suspects abandoned their car and fled on foot, heading north onto Thatch Palm Avenue. The officers pursued on foot and were able to detain one of the suspects.

A secund unit in the area responded and pursued another suspect who was on foot.

Chief Supt Skippings said: "That suspect produced a weapon, engaging officers, and he was shot. He was taken to hospital where he remains at present. His condition is unknown."

She added that officers were looking for a third suspect, and that officer had recovered two weapons - one handgun and one high-powered weapon, as well as ski masks and gloves.

A third unit went to the scene of the shooting, and found a man inside a red truck who had suffered multiple gunshot injuries. He succumbed to his wounds. The man was reported to be in his late 20s.

Police would not say if he was known to police or if he was being monitored on bail as it was the early stages of the investigation.

Chief Supt Skippings said: "I am in communication with the commissioner and he has commended the officers for their quick response and for their bravery and for their initiative for getting into their private vehicle and pursuing the suspects which led to the arrest of two of the suspects in this matter."

She added: "We are appealing to members of the public. We must, we must remove these firearms from the streets. They are killing our sons."