Blazer Elite Sports Academy members enjoy their international journey

THE Blazer Elite Sports Academy team embarked on their international journey on June 27, 2024. The travelling party included head Coach Dr. Ray Evans, team mother Nicole Evans, parent presidents Seandra and Gervergo Delancy, along with supporting crew members Deborah Mills and Chantal Sylvester.

The team members were Isais Sejour, Hinrich Monuma, T’Kai Delancy, and Carlens Louis (from the Turks and Caicos Island), and Kevin Pierre, Mauricio Davis, Lance Simmons, and Ethan Gilkes. Coach Kenneth Grant and Kevin Harvey supported the team on the ground.

The team arrived in Portugal on June 28 and began playing in the Portugal Festival on June 29. They competed in the 19U division with a roster comprising of 15 and 16-year-old players.

The team showcased remarkable talent, grit and resilience, finishing the tournament with a 2-3 record and securing an impressive 5th place out of 12 teams.

Portugal Festival

Highlights and Results:

They had three (3) players completing the tournament in the Top 15 in Scoring:

Top Scorers:

Isais Sejour: #3

Mauricio Davis: #7

Hinrich Monuma: #15

They had two (2) players completing the tournament in the Top Ten for Rebounds:

Top Rebounders:

T’Kai Delancy: #3

Isais Sejour: #13

Top in Steals:

Mauricio Davis: #4

T’Kai Delancy: #5

Isais Sejour: #13

Following their visit to Portugal, the team travelled to Spain to compete in the EPIT Tournament in the 18U Division, which started on July 1.

Elite Blazer Elite Sports Team executed, excelled and won the championship with a spectacular 4-1 record.

EPIT Spain Tournament

Highlights:

They completed the tournament with three players in the Top 15 in Scoring:

Top Scorers:

Hinrich Monuma: #2 (23.5 oPPG)

Isais Sejour: #4 (20.5 PPG)

T’Kai Delancy: #7 (17.5 PPG)

Two players in the Top 10 in Rebounds:

Top Rebounders:

T’Kai Delancy: #3 (11.5 Rebound PG)

Isais Sejour: #4 (11 RPG)

Two players in the Top 10 in Top 10 in Assist:

Top in Assists:

T’Kai Delancy: #4 (7.5 APG)

Isais Sejour: #7 (6 APG)

Four players in the Top 15 in Steals:-

Top in Steals:

Mauricio Davis: #2 (4.5 SPG)

Kevin Pierre: #5 (3.5 SPG)

Isais Sejour: #7 (3 SPG)

T’Kai Delancy: #11 (2.5 SPG)

Two players with remarkable number of blocks:

Blocks:

Carlens Louis: # 5 blocks

Lance Simmons: # 5 blocks

The team continued their European tour with exhibition games in Paris and London before returning home on July 18.