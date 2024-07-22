Cooper: Talk over $35m water park ‘premature’

By Fay Simmons

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

DISCUSSIONS around the Nassau Cruise Port’s plans to develop a $35m water park are “premature”, according to Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Cooper - standing in as prime minister with Philip Davis out of the country - said the Nassau Cruise Port has not yet applied to construct a water park and the government has made no “determination” on whether it will be permitted so conversations around how the development would impact the flow of tourist into downtown Nassau are “premature”.

He said: “Let me say that discussion as it relates to a water park here at Nasau Cruise Park is premature. The government has not made a determination. In fact, there has been no application as at this point before the NEC and therefore all conversations as it relates thereto is rather premature at this stage.”

In Parliament last week, Glenys Hanna-Martin, speaking in her capacity as Englerston’s MP, indicated her concerns that the new amenity will further distract cruise passengers from venturing beyond Prince George Wharf when in Nassau and thus deprive Bahamian retailers, restaurants, tour operators and straw vendors of much-needed business.

In an address that may not reflect Cabinet thinking or government policy, Mrs Hanna-Martin told the House of Assembly that tourists visited a nation to enjoy its culture and unique, authentic experiences rather than a port or dock.

“The cruise port is a dock. It’s a docking facility. The port is Nassau. The port is Nassau,” she urged. “I wish to say no more. The port is Nassau. In Nassau we have our straw vendors, our taxi drivers, our entrepreneurs. We have this huge rich cultural dynamic, this expression of who we are in the port of Nassau.

“I heard some talk about some water theme park. Please, please, give it a rest. Give it a rest. Let our people come through your dock. Make your dock nice; I have no problem with that. Come into Nassau, come into Nassau. I hope they heard me on that.”