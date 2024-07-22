Cooper: Water park not final

Govt yet to consider cruise port proposal for $35m project

ACTING Prime Minister Chester Cooper said discussions about a $35m water park at the Nassau Cruise Port are premature because the government has yet to consider the proposal.

“In fact,” he told reporters yesterday, “there’s been no application at this point before the NEC, and therefore all conversations as it’s related thereto is rather premature at this stage.”

Mr Cooper’s comments came after Mike Maura, the port’s CEO, told Tribune Business earlier this month that the $35m water park project would create 350 full-time jobs and should be completed within the next 18 months. He said the pool-based water park would be constructed behind the amphitheatre towards the western side of the existing property.

The announcement sparked debate and drew ire from some.

Education Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin said she opposes the plan in the House of Assembly on Wednesday, urging the port “to give it a rest.”

She highlighted straw vendors, taxi drivers, and entrepreneurs that helped form the Bahamian experience, suggesting a water park could prevent tourists from experiencing them.

Office of the Prime Minister acting press secretary Keishla Adderley could not say Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis’ view on the water park.

“The prime minister has not spoken on that publicly or openly, so I’m unable to say what his position is,” she said during a briefing on Friday.

Some downtown vendors have said they are not benefiting from the cruise port because many guests do not venture outside of it.

Mr Cooper, the minister of tourism, said the Tourism Development Corporation works with vendors to ensure they offer services and products that appeal to guests. He said he is confident officials will continue funding them to modernise their payment options. He believes over time there will be fewer complaints about vendors not feeling the effect of cruise passengers.

“Anyone who is not feeling the buzz in their cash register, I’ll be happy to have a conversation with them,” he said. “I’ll be happy to have the Tourism Development Corporation sit with them to help to determine what might be going wrong.”