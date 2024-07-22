GB murder takes year’s tally to 71

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

SIX people have been killed since Thursday, pushing the murder count for the year to 71.

As The Tribune was going to press last night, police reported that a man had been shot dead in Yellow Jasmine Close in Grand Bahama.

And on Saturday, a 24-year-old man was killed on Pinecrest Drive off East Street South.

Police officers found a red Dodge Ram truck that had crashed into a home. Inside, an adult man with several gunshot wounds was dead.

Gunshots in that area around 7pm had prompted officers to visit the scene, where they saw a dark grey Nissan Cube fleeing at a high rate of speed.

The officers reportedly responded quickly by entering one of their private cars at the rear of the East Street South Police Station. Officers pursued the vehicle onto Bamboo Boulevard, where it collided with another private car driven by a man. No one was injured.

Three male suspects reportedly go out their vehicle and ran onto Thatch Palm Avenue, where officers pursued them on foot, successfully apprehending a 25-year-old man.

Another police unit pursued one of the suspects, a 21-year-old man who reportedly produced a firearm and engaged officers. That man was shot in the lower body and taken to the hospital, where he remained in stable condition.

Meanwhile, officers were patrolling the Sumner Street and Soldier Road area around 4.30am on Friday when they encountered a silver coloured Daihatsu Hijet van with a man inside believed to be in his early thirties suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his upper torso. The man tried to flee, but collided with a pole. He died at the scene.

The assailants reportedly fled west onto Soldier Road. Additionally, a man was killed on Crooked Island Street, north of Palmetto Street, around 1am on Friday.

Police said two unknown men approached a 24-year-old man outside a bar, brandished a firearm and opened fire, shooting the man and injuring a nearby 41-year-old woman. The man died at the scene. The woman, grazed in the head, was taken to the hospital, where she remained in stable condition.

Two men were also killed near Pineyard Road shortly before 10pm on Thursday.