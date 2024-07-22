Lorraine LaFleur 6th overall out of 25 in Atlanta

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

ALTHOUGH the competition seemed to be getting harder and harder, Lorraine LaFleur said she was still pleased with her performance at the Atlanta Pro Show.

Competing in the event from July 12-14, LaFleur ended up sixth in the women’s physique out of a field of 25 competitors.

“This was rougher than Toronto Pro,” LaFleur said. “Everyone was on their game because we were all trying to qualify for Mr Olympia in October. But I had a great time.”

LaFleur, a personal fitness instructor at Gaines For Life, said based on her performance, she has to go back to the broadening board and work on a little of everything to get ready for her next show.

“Honestly, I will continue to work on everything,” she stated. “I am prepared to work even harder and try to get even sharper for the next show.”

The professional bodybuilder admitted that her smaller size in stature has also been a major factor for her.

“These women were taller than me and we were all conditioned so to have a taller woman who is just as sharp as you, I have to work harder to edge her out because she automatically looks bigger because of her height,” LaFleur said.

“Maybe I need to go to a doctor in Miami and see if he can surgically add some height on me or stretch me.”