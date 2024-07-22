Miss Universe says it’s better in The Bahamas

In the vibrant wake of our nation’s independence celebrations, Miss Universe Sheynnis Palacios arrived at Lynden Pindling Airport on July 11, accompanied by her delegation from the Miss Universe Organization. The local franchisee, Miss Bahamas Universe Organization committee warmly welcomed her to our picturesque shores following her visit from Central America.

The queen’s weekend visit was a highlight of the global tour by the Miss Universe Organization, designed to celebrate the diverse cultures of countries within the Miss Universe family. With over 50 countries visited in less than six months, pageant fans were ecstatic to experience the excitement of Miss Universe right here in Nassau. The visit featured a public meet and greet, photo opportunities, a send-off party, and a delightful immersion into Bahamian culture, cuisine, and sunshine. Our renowned weather was the perfect backdrop, earning glowing reviews on the Miss Universe social media channels, reflecting the positive experiences and heartfelt hospitality she enjoyed here.

Miss Universe Sheynnis Palacios expressed her deep appreciation for our island and the relaxation she felt upon arrival. “It’s Better in The Bahamas,” she playfully declared in a video at Sand Beach Resort, shortly after her enchanting encounter with the famous swimming pigs.

The Miss Bahamas Universe Organization meticulously curated an impactful itinerary, including a visit with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Aviation Chester Cooper, alongside Director General Latia Duncombe and their team. Following these official formalities, fans were treated to an unforgettable meet and greet, while a private reception was held for sponsors, partners, and organisation members. The British Colonial Hotel in downtown Nassau was the host of many of the spectacular activities, events and the send-off reception, delivering impeccable service. In between schedule activities, the delegation explored local treasures like the fish fry, Paradise Island, and the downtown market, seeking a truly authentic Bahamian experience.





“It was an honour to host Miss Universe in Nassau,” stated Anthony Smith, National Director for the Miss Bahamas Universe Organization. “The expectations were incredibly high, and I am proud that our team exceeded them, especially given the swift pace of the global tour and the limited three-month planning window following our local pageant. We are also immensely proud of Miss Universe Bahamas, Selvinique Wright, who shone as a gracious host throughout the visit. Her exceptional hospitality skills were evident, and she balanced this while preparing for her competition in Mexico this fall and focusing on her platform, “Women’s Health, Us First”. This campaign is dedicated to raising awareness about fibroids, a significant health issue affecting women worldwide. The timing of this visit coincides with Fibroids Awareness Month, amplifying the importance of education and advocacy on this topic.

Miss Universe stands as the largest celebration of women globally, connecting partners to over 90 aspirational delegates and influential figures who drive pop culture and champion women with purpose. It remains the most-watched women’s event worldwide, boasting an active and growing passionate fan base of over 27 million social media followers, including 5.7 million on Instagram, 13 million on Facebook, 2.3 million on TikTok, 1.1 million on YouTube, and 1.2 million on Twitter.

