New $10m PI restaurant’s construction 75% complete

A Chicago-based restaurant’s $10m Paradise Island expansion is targeting a September 2024 completion with construction work now about 75 percent complete.

Carnivale Bahamas, in a statement detailing progress on its first-ever sister location, said local construction company, CGT Contractor & Developers, is employing around 100 Bahamians on the project.

Jerard Nixon, the restaurant chain’s project manager, said: “It is clear that this will be a unique experience on Paradise Island, maybe one-of-a-kind in the whole country. The plans called for extensive indoor and outdoor dining areas that flow into each other seamlessly, and are both designed to showcase live local music. There is going to be a centre of excitement, life and energy like nothing else in Nassau Harbour.”

The Carnivale restaurant is the focal point for a larger expansion and redevelopment of the Hurricane Hole Super Yacht Marina, which involves the addition of a commercial complex and high-end residential neighbourhood.

“This is such an historic and recognised part of Paradise Island,” Mr Nixon added. “The redevelopment has really brought the area back to life and I think Carnivale Bahamas will be the crowning jewel of this achievement.”

Carnivale’s owner’s representative, Arnold Villar, said construction work is about 75 percent complete, with the final phase to focus on signature details that will make the restaurant experience unique.

“We have been aiming for a September completion date, and CGT is working hard towards realising that aim,” he said. “We just need a final push to get the finishing touches in place now.”

Praising Mr Nixon’s work as project manager, Mr Villar added: “He is a great example of the hard work and no-nonsense attitude that we have come to appreciate in the Bahamians that are working on the site. We are very happy to be working with Jerard and his team.

Bill Marovitz, co-owner of Carnivale, said: “There will be nothing like this experience anywhere in The Bahamas. We will showcase local culture and cuisine, but with a vibrant ambiance punctuated by hottest local music, including live concerts. Energy, excitement, fun – these will be the hallmarks of Carnivale Bahamas.”

“We are incorporating elements that are native and beloved by Bahamians,” said co-owner Jerry Cataldo. He said patrons can expect a ‘wow factor’ with every visit, plus food that will span cultures and include everything from twists on Latin and Bahamian flavours to fresh Bahamian seafood.

Operating under the mottos: “live a colorful life” and “love always wins”, Carnivale’s Chicago restaurant, which opened in 2005, has become renowned over the past 18 years for its signature colour, life and fun, as well as top-shelf food and service. The same approach will shape the culture and atmosphere of Carnivale Bahamas.

Once fully operational, Carnivale Bahamas will have a combination of indoor and outdoor seating for more than 350 patrons, as well as a cocktail bar. The restaurant anticipates hiring as many as 120 Bahamian employees.